Alfred Louis "Kooks" "Mr. Al" Taylor spiritually transitioned from his earthly home to his eternal home on the morning of Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born of the union of the late Melvin Taylor and the late Mary Taylor on July 31, 1950. Alfred was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana. He was baptized at an early age and grew up in Pure Light Missionary Baptist Church. He was educated in the New Orleans Public School System. Upon attaining the requisite age, Alfred enlisted in the United States Army. After retirement, Alfred moved to Raceland, Louisiana. He placed his Christian membership at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux, LA. Alfred managed the VFW Hall in Raceland, LA. He was a member of and served as Senior Vice President of the VFW, American Legion, and Forty and Eight. Alfred leaves to cherish his memory, his two daughters, Tanya Marie Taylor of Kenner, LA and Alkeisha Taylor of Austin, TX; three grandchildren, Keenan Walker, Byron Moore, and Jada Moore; three sisters, Atron Thomas (Freddie), Paula Taylor, and Giselle Gray (Robert); three brothers, Malcolm Taylor(Janie Mae), Reginald Taylor (Sarah), and Norman Taylor (Angela); one uncle, Norwood Taylor of Sacramento, CA; one aunt, Fredia Lacey (Murray) of New Orleans, LA; five God-children, Royce Cordoza, Trenel Parnel, Robert Taylor, Jr., Deondra Howard, and Kirby Darensbourg; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70125. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at Moses Baptist Church, 1032 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux, LA 70301 and Burial will take place on Monday, March 26, 2019 at Southeast LA Veterans Cemetery, 3488 Grantham College Drive, Slidell, LA 70460. All members of the VFW, American Legion, Forty and Eight, Pure Light Missionary Baptist Church, Moses Baptist Church, the Zion City Community, family, and friends are invited to attend all services. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary