Alfred S. Hood, Sr. died on June 3, 2019 in his home early Sunday morning. He was a great man of God, a Gospel Preacher, father and loving husband. He was 81 years old at death. He was a native New Orleans. He was educated in the New Orleans Parish Schools and graduated from John McDonogh # 35 Senior High School. From an early age he became involved in community service; he loved getting to know the people of his native hometown. He served in the United States Military and is a Veteran of the United States Army. With a passion for souls, he preached the gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the community as he prayed and sang Zion songs. He was a great revivalist as he became a Pastor to feed and shepherd the sheep and the lambs of God. Superintendent Alfred S. Hood, Sr. is survived by his wife, Missionary Lola R. Hood; his children: daughter, Janet Hood Merriman (Mard,Sr.); two sons, Alfred S. Hood, Jr. and Timothy L. Hood (Sherrell Nard Hood) and eight grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Maudie B. Hood and Parents, George and Missionary Flora Hood. Superintendent Alfred S. Hood, Sr. Served as Pastor of Third Church of God in Christ and Superintendent of the Friendship District of Louisiana Eastern Second Jurisdiction, where Bishop Gerald H. Hawkins, Sr. is Prelate. Funeral Services will be held at Thompson Temple Church of God in Christ. 1515 Whitney Avenue- Gretna, Louisiana 70053; Friday, June 7, 2019. Viewing: 6-7 PM; on Saturday, June 8, 2019 – viewing is from 9-10 AM and service at 10 AM. The burial will be held at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Gentilly. The surrounding Jurisdictions in the State of Louisiana, local churches, friends of the family and the community is invited to celebrate the life of this Outstanding Servant of the Lord. Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson Inc. in charge of arrangements. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 8, 2019

