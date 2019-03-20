The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-0880
Alfred White Byrne III - age 87 died in Corinth TX February 21, 2019 survived by 4 loving children, Alfred Louis Byrne, Malinda Marie Lantz, Angela Marie Gilliland, Edward George Byrne - 8 grand-children, and 4 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held 9:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA, followed by Mass at 11:00 am and internment at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed at www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019
