Alfreda Polk-Bruster, age 61, transition from this life on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center Westbank. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a lifelong resident of Bridge City and Westwego, LA. Alfreda was a graduate of the Jefferson Parish Public School System, and continued studies at Katie Beauty College. She was employed as a chef with Loyola University until her health began to decline. Beloved wife of Joseph Bruster, Sr. Loving mother of Zana, Zhivago, and Valicia Liddell, Joseph Jr., JoAnn, Leslie, and Felicia Bruster and the late Marcia Bruster. Daughter of the late Althea and Samuel Polk, Sr. Sister of Calvin, Cleveland, Freddie (Janice), and Stanley Polk, Daisy P. Woods and Donna Polk; also survived by 11 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, 3 godbrothers, 1 godsister, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, White Chapel Baptist Church, Life Center Cathedral, Greater Mount Calvary Church, and all neighboring churches; employees of CHS Grain, Walmart Stores 911, 2706, and 1353, West Jefferson Medical Center, Fersinus and Davita Dialysis Centers, LSU Medical Center, and Westcare Medical Center are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1419 4th Street Westwego, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Woodrow Hayden, host pastor; Rev. Melvin Jones, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA.