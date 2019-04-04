Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfreda Synigal McGhee. View Sign

On Thursday, March 28, 2019, Alfreda Synigal McGhee departed this life and went into her eternal rest. Alfreda was the beloved daughter of Marjorie Davis Synigal and the late Alfred Synigal, Sr,. She was the mother of Brandon and Devin McGhee. She was the grandmother of Malachi White, Destiny, Dynasty, Devin Jr., Keymhon, Diamond, and A'niyah McGhee. She also leaves to cherish her memory her brothers; Glenn Synigal, Sr., Allen Synigal, Sr. and Anthony Synigal, Sr., her sisters; Cheryl Lee and Ramona Synigal. and a host of other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins relatives and friends. Relatives and Friends of the family, Parishioners of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Gospel Temple Church of God In Christ, Oakland Baptist Church, St. Michael Baptist Church and all neighboring churches also employees of Louisiana Department Of Revenue, Dunbar Armored, Kenner Police Department, Jefferson Parish Police Department, Turn Services, Jefferson Health Care, and Ochsner Hospital are invited to attend the funeral Service on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Oakland Baptist Church, 825 Rev. Richard Wilson Dr., Kenner, LA at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Charles Hurst, officiating. Visitation will start at 9:00 am until funeral services. Interment in Providence Memorial Cemetery of Metairie, LA. Bardell's Mortuary In Charge. Information: (985)535-6837. On Thursday, March 28, 2019, Alfreda Synigal McGhee departed this life and went into her eternal rest. Alfreda was the beloved daughter of Marjorie Davis Synigal and the late Alfred Synigal, Sr,. She was the mother of Brandon and Devin McGhee. She was the grandmother of Malachi White, Destiny, Dynasty, Devin Jr., Keymhon, Diamond, and A'niyah McGhee. She also leaves to cherish her memory her brothers; Glenn Synigal, Sr., Allen Synigal, Sr. and Anthony Synigal, Sr., her sisters; Cheryl Lee and Ramona Synigal. and a host of other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins relatives and friends. Relatives and Friends of the family, Parishioners of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Gospel Temple Church of God In Christ, Oakland Baptist Church, St. Michael Baptist Church and all neighboring churches also employees of Louisiana Department Of Revenue, Dunbar Armored, Kenner Police Department, Jefferson Parish Police Department, Turn Services, Jefferson Health Care, and Ochsner Hospital are invited to attend the funeral Service on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Oakland Baptist Church, 825 Rev. Richard Wilson Dr., Kenner, LA at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Charles Hurst, officiating. Visitation will start at 9:00 am until funeral services. Interment in Providence Memorial Cemetery of Metairie, LA. Bardell's Mortuary In Charge. Information: (985)535-6837. Funeral Home Bardell's Mortuary

3856 Louisiana 44

Mt. Airy , LA 70076

(985) 535-6837 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close