On Monday April 15, 2019 Alga Benjamin "Ben" Crowe, age 88 of Lacombe, LA passed away. Affectionately known to most as Uncle Ben, he was a native of Pearl River who enjoyed painting, fishing, hunting, exploring the swamp, playing music, and spending time with his family. He was self-employed in the construction industry. Ben is survived by his children Charles Crowe, Corey Crowe, Yulynn Pellegrin, and Theresa Guerin, 12 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by his parents Sara and Levi Crowe Sr., his children Benny Eugene Crowe, Malinda "Curly" Crowe, Norvin Trent Crowe, Debra Marie Crowe, and Darwin Cornell Crowe, and all of his siblings. The family would like to invite everyone to attend the visitation on Monday April 22, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm at Williams Funeral Home 67525 Hwy 41 Pearl River, LA 70452, with the interment to be held on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 10 am at Crowe Cemetery in Lacombe, LA. Funeral Home Williams Funeral Home

67525 Highway 41

Pearl River , LA 70452

67525 Highway 41
Pearl River , LA 70452
(985) 863-5733
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2019

