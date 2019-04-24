Alice Brown Rudolph peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Luke J. Rudolph. Daughter of the late Wilson Brown and Elicia Arceneaux Brown. Mother of the late Russell Rudolph (Dottie) and Jerome "Jerry" Rudolph (Sheryl). Grandmother of Jeffrey, Danielle (Richard), Sarah, Jennifer and Chad (Kristin). Sister of the late Clifton Brown, Oscar Brown, Eunice B. Gauthreaux, Eula B. Matherne, Virges B. Bladsacker and Enzy B. Savoie. Alice is also survived by 10 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was born in Gheens, Louisiana and was a lifelong resident of Harvey, LA. She was employed with Zatarains for a very short time in her life. The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to the Doctors and Staff of Marrero Health Care Center and Heart of Hospice for their love and care. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:30AM until 11AM. Graveside services will be held at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1225 Whitney Avenue, Gretna, LA on Saturday at 11:30AM. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary