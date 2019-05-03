Alice Charbonnet Sarrazin passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 79. She rejoined her husband, the late Arthur Sarrazin Sr., on what would have been their 56th wedding anniversary. Their union produced three beautiful children: Alicia Sarrazin Cantrell (Emile III), Alana Sarrazin, and Arthur Sarrazin, Jr. Alice lived in New Orleans, Louisiana, and moved to Gretna, Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina. She graduated from St. Peter Claver Elementary School and St. Mary's Academy. After attending Straight Business School, she served as the Executive Assistant in numerous civic and business ventures. Alice was loved by all and never met a stranger. She was full of life and very fashionable. Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Albertine Stephens Charbonnet and Ernest Charbonnet, sisters Shirley Mitchell, Vera Gabriel, and Elsie Charbonnet, brothers Calvin Charbonnet Sr. and Anthony Charbonnet, sisters-in-law Celamcio Charbonnet and Flora Sarrazin, brothers-in-law Vernon Mitchell, Sr. and William Miller. Left to cherish her memory along with her children are her grandchildren: Emile Cantrell IV, Ashley Cantrell, Madison Keller, Kennedy Sarrazin, and Kayden Sarrazin, brother Ernest P. Charbonnet, brothers-in-law Adolph Gabriel and Alton Sarrazin Sr., sisters-in-law Merita Miller, Sherrye Smith, and Glenda Charbonnet, and host of other family and friends. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Ochsner Medical Center, the staff of the Sanctuary at Passages Hospice, and Home Instead Senior Care, especially her caregiver Gail Lee. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Maria Goretti Church, 7300 Crowder Boulevard, New Orleans, LA on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Interment will be at Saint Roch #2 Cemetery on Saint Roch Avenue. Officiant Msgr. Earl Gauthreaux. Donations can be made at in memory of Alice Charbonnet Sarrazin. http://main.acsevents.org/goto/alicecharbonnetsarrazin. Please visit www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com to sign guest book. Arrangements by Charbonnet – Labat – Glapion Funeral Home. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 6, 2019