Alice Murray, age 92, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Horace Murray Sr.; daughter, Geraldine Brown-Love; 2 grandchildren, Mary and Ronald Love; and 5 siblings, Edna, Sarah, Agnes, Bessie, and William Jefferson. Alice leaves to cherish her memories her 7 grandchildren, Lawrence Love III, Alvin, Kenneth (Carnadra), Antionette, Dana, and Andreana Love, and Alice L D'Anastasio (Michael); stepson, Lazarus Brown Jr.; 13 great grandchildren; 11 great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 9:00 AM, at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, NOLA. Visitation will be held from 8:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment Resthaven Memorial Park. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447
