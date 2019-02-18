The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Greater St. Stephens Full Gospel Baptist Church
5600 Read Blvd.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater St. Stephens Full Gospel Baptist Church
5600 Read Blvd
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Alice R. Cockerham Jackson, departed this life on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 78; Beloved wife of the late Earnest Jackson; daughter of the late John Cockerham and Willie Mae Hampton; Loving mother of Andre (Irene) Jackson, Melodie (Orlando) Thomas, and Everall Jackson; Sister of the late Mary Packer; Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Greaer St. Stephens Full Gospel Baptist Church are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Greater St. Stephens Full Gospel Baptist Church, 5600 Read Blvd., New Orleans, LA on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 am; Visitation will begin at 9:00 am; Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by DW Rhodes Funeral Home, New Orleans, LA; Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guest book.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2019
