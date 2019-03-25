|
|
Mrs. Aline Cambre Duhe, beloved wife of the late Mr. Oliver Duhe, Jr., 94, died Saturday March 23rd 2019. Mrs. Duhe was a native of Reserve, La and a resident of New Orleans, La. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Cambre, her brothers: Ellis, Caliste, Bert, Lewis Jr, Russell and her sisters: Marie Roussell, Rita Morvant, Ruth Brignac, Josephine Snowdy. She is survived by her two sons Gerald (Kathy) Duhe of Slidell, Curtis Duhe of Kenner, and two daughters Virginia Proctor of Kenner and Phyllis (Brian) Duhe of North Carolina, and 8 grandchildren. Visitation is at St. Peter's Catholic Church 1550 Hwy 44 in Reserve, LA from 9am to 11am on Thursday March 28th 2019, with a mass to follow. Interment will be at the St. Peters Catholic Church Cemetery in Reserve. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL ST. NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019