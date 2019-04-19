|
Aline Miller Spears Alcazar, age 92, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in the early morning hours. Aline was born August 30, 1926, in Nicholson, Mississippi, and was a longtime resident of Metairie, Louisiana, before moving to Slidell thirty years ago. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Jane Miller; a daughter, Debra Spears; sisters, Flora Kellar, Lillian Burks; and a brother, Edward "Bud" Miller. Aline is survived by her loving husband, Louis Alcazar; children, Steven Spears (Denise), Eric Spears (Gail), Patricia Heitmeier (Robert), and Laad Alcazar; grandchildren, Blake Heitmeier, Sean Spears, Kurt Heitmeier, Jesse Spears, and Ross Heitmeier. She will always be remembered for her compassion to others. The family would like to thank Tiffany Hebert, Belinda and Virginia of Concerned Care Hospice. Private family services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019