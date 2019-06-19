Alisa Capo Harvey was called to her heavenly resting place on June 16, 2019. Beloved daughter of Kenneth Harvey and Micheline Curley Kirby and step-daughter of Michael Kirby and Kathleen Wallace Harvey. Mother of Ella Moll whom she loved dearly. Granddaughter of Patrick Curley and Germaine Ballay Curley, and the late Allen Leroy Harvey and Hazel Buras Harvey. Sister of Patrick Harvey (Amy), half-sister of Edward "EZ" Kirby (Leigh) and Andre Cheramie (Christie), and step-sister of Suzuanne, Mark, and Elizabeth Wallace. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, three nephews and one niece to cherish her memory. Age 39 years and a lifelong resident of Plaquemines Parish. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Visitation at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 3101 Eton St., Algiers, LA on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9 AM until Funeral Mass time at 11 AM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. In lieu of flowers, please consider masses or donations to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Belle Chasse, LA or St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Algiers, LA. Mothe Funeral Homes handled arrangements. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary