Allan Harry Bissinger died from pancreatic cancer on June 27, 2019 at 66 years of age. Born July 24, 1952 to Marjorie Isaacson and the late Roger Bissinger, he was a lifelong resident of New Orleans and graduated from De La Salle High School. Allan is survived by his wife Nancy and his children Brook, Brett and Brandon (Rachel). In addition, he leaves a sister, Nancy Bissinger Timm (Steve); nieces Rachel (Ward) and Hallie, and nephew Eli. Allan earned his BS degree in Electrical Engineering from Auburn University and upon graduation joined Electrical Sales Corporation, the telecommunications business his father started in 1949. At death, Allan was president of the company and pleased that the transition of the business to his son, Brandon, had already taken place. Allan was a devoted father to Brook, Brett and Brandon. He celebrated with them their accomplishments, gently guided them to learn from their disappointments, and, by example, helped them grow into caring, successful and respected adults. He loved spending time with his friends and family and his sense of humor and devotion to all things good are cherished by any who knew him. Allan lived the Jewish tenet of Tikkun Olam (repairing the world) and worked to bring peace, freedom, and justice to all people. Allan's strong moral compass guided him to become a gifted and respected volunteer leader in both the Jewish and Greater New Orleans communities. At death he was a member of the Governing Boards of LCMC Health, Children's Hospital (vice chair) and the Jewish Endowment Foundation of Louisiana. He had previously served as chairman of the Board of Touro Infirmary, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans and Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, Inc. (PAR); and President of the Jewish Community Center and the New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club. He was an active member of many other organizations. Over the years he was honored with numerous awards for his quiet, inclusive and effective leadership. Allan enjoyed playing tennis and fly fishing with "his guys" and had fond memories of traveling with friends and family. When not spending time with his family and friends, working, volunteering, or playing tennis in New Orleans, Allan relaxed by riding his Kubota tractor and fishing on his farm in Poplarville. A memorial service at Touro Synagogue will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, June 30 and a Celebration of Allan's Life will follow at the Uptown Jewish Community Center from 3-5PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Allan Bissinger Memorial Donor Advised Fund at the Jewish Endowment Foundation at 1 Galleria Blvd, Suite 1040, Metairie, LA 70001. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 30, 2019