Allan Michael Smith "Big Al" passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2019. He was born on April 7, 1968 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Lynda S. Smith and the late Gregory M. Smith. Big Al loved the ocean, he loved his family, he loved New Mexico and he loved NOLA. Big Al loved life and always had a smile for everyone! Big Al was a commercial diver and received his 20-year diving ring, which he was extremely proud of. He is survived by his mother Lynda S. Smith,, his daughter Devyn Jade Smith, his sister Arlita M.Mascarenas and her sons James, Adam, and Lucas, His uncle/brother Bill Rencehausen and wife Patti, his Godson Joey and mom Kerri (KerBear), his girlfriend, best friend and companion Launa Denn, his dog Sam, numerous Aunts, uncles, great-nieces and nephews and cousins, his diving and Gasa Gasa families and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his father Gregory M. Smith, his maternal grandparents Howard Lee Graham and Margaret Bell Martz, his paternal grandparents Louis I. and Lettie E. Smith, and his cousin Cameron "Duke" Rencehausen. He was loved by his family and all who met him. He will be greatly missed. R.I.P. Ride in Paradise, Big Al. A private memorial will be held at a later date. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at

