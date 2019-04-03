The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Allen Anthony Ballard was born on May 31, 1983. He departed this life at West Jefferson Hospital on March 27, 2019. Beloved son who was given to Olivia Ballard Spears and the late Alfred Spears at birth. He was 35 years old and lived in Gentilly. He leaves behind 4 children, sister Aretha Buckley, 2 brothers: Kirk & Kendell Ballard, other relatives and friends. He was employed by Auto Haven in Belle Chase and was known as #Alpaintthemcars. Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Friday, April 5, 2019 for 12:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church at 6154 Press Dr., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Aubrey Watson, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
