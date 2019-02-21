Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Allen E. King Sr. known affectionately as Bean, entered into eternal rest on Monday February 11, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. Allen is the son of the late Mitchell King Sr. and Ethel Brown King. He is preceded in death by his parents Mitchell and Ethel King, and one brother Mitchell King Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Linda R. King, two daughters, Monica Calvin and Melinda McGee, one son Allen E. King Jr., five grandchildren, Raymond, Kaylin, Ariel, Ashley and Bradley. Two great-grandsons, Zion and Amir. One brother Richard King, and one sister Betty Francis. Also survived by his mother in law, sister and brother in laws, God Child and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 23, 2019, 10:00 AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave. NOLA. Celebrant, Fr. Henry Davis S.S.J. Visitation 9:00 AM until Mass. Interment Private. Services entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447

1449 N Claiborne Ave

New Orleans, LA 70116

