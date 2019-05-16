Allen "Alpo" Michael Poche', of Slidell, LA, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a fearless and brief fight against cancer. He was 65 years of age. Survived by his life long love, Dolores Crain. He was the father of Michelle Annette Poche' and grandfather of Jordan Perry, Brandon Abadie and London Abadie. He was the youngest son of the late Madison J. Poche' Sr., and Alma Yaeger Poche'. Brother of Madison J. Poche' Jr., Marcia Poche' Plaisance and the late Alma Poche' Daigle. Also survived by four nieces, two nephews and eight great-nieces and great-nephews. Allen was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Slidell until his untimely death. Describing his extraordinary ability, beautiful sounds and personal connection to the guitar is impossible. From his many loving friends and admirers, far and wide, who were impacted by his unique talent, inspiration and spirit-rest easy. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration of his life at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Donations to any musical , preferred, in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 21, 2019