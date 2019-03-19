Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Roshawn "Ro" Shorts III. View Sign

Allen Roshawn Shorts III, age 33, departed this life on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Ro was preceded in death by his father, Allen R. Shorts Jr.; grandparents, Maybell Taylor and Evelean Shorts; and aunt, Lakeisha Taylor. He leaves to cherish his memories his 4 children, Akealah, Akealen, and A'Nylah Shorts, and Kanye Gibson; mother, Angela Shorts Larkins (Michael); 3 sisters, Shantell, Ashley, and Evelyn Shorts; 2 nieces, 1 nephew, companion, Darrielle Guitroz, stepdaughter, Paris Francis; grandfather, Allen Shorts Sr.; 6 aunts, 6 uncles; and a host of great aunts, great uncles, cousins, close friends, and associates. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Friday, March 22, 2019, 12:00PM, at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, NOLA with Pastor Jacque Williams officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until the hour of service. Interment Private. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116, (504) 948-7447. Funeral Home Professional Funeral Services Inc

1449 N Claiborne Ave

New Orleans , LA 70116

1449 N Claiborne Ave

New Orleans , LA 70116

(504) 948-7447 Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019

