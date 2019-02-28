Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Scott. View Sign

Allen Scott, the beloved was born on October 9, 1973, to Brenda Lynn Scott and the late Barry Scott from Hahnville, Louisiana, the second son of three children. Sister, Carla Strickland (Ronnie) and brother Anthony Doris Sr. (LaKesha) are left to mourn their brother. Allen was baptized at an early age at Antioch Baptist Church by the late Reverend Jones. Allen was educated through the Saint Charles Parish educational system. From a very young age, he was an investigative thinker. (A person who could make minor mechanical repairs and fix a variety of things.) As a result, he was called MacGyver by close family members. Allen fathered with Barbara Arties and leaves to cherish his memory, beautiful daughters Breion Arties and Brea Dolton (Schuyler Dolton). Allen worked many labor jobs and gained an adventurous mind, body, and spiritual call to travel. He made a home in Texas and Chicago for a short time. He finally decided to make Los Angeles, California his home. While there he designed and vended an interchangeable belt buckle. He leaves to cherish his Grandfather, Herman Doris, Sr., his Role Model Antione Becknel, Godfather Allen Bruce LaGrange, Godmother Mary Scott, God-sister Anitra Scott, Godbrother Earl Pierre, aunts, uncles, and host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Farewell Services of Allen Scott on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at Mt. Airy Baptist Church 13635 Old Spanish Trail Boutte, LA 70039. Visitation will be at the above name church form 9:00 a.m. until service time. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge. Information: (985)535-6837 Funeral Home Bardell's Mortuary

3856 Louisiana 44

Mt. Airy , LA 70076

(985) 535-6837

