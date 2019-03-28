Allison Deanne Griffin Acker entered peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, March 22, 2019 surrounded by her family the age of 53. She was a native of New Orleans, La and a lifelong resident of Jefferson Parish. Allison was a retired employee of Avondale Shipyard. Wife of Richard Acker. Loving mother of Lionel (Mona) Griffin, and Jonathan (Shamela) Griffin; she was also instrumental in the rearing on her niece, Asia Turner. Stepmother of Latisha and Joseph Acker. Daughter of Jessie (Larry) Thomas and the late Walter Griffin, Sr. Granddaughter of the late Ressie and Jessie Engham. Sister of Steven (Sue Ann) Griffin, Ted (Brenda) Griffin, Artis (Kim) Thomas, April (Tyrone) Scott, Ressie (Wayne) Fairley, and the late Walter Griffin, Jr. Aunt and godmother of the late Ka'Wayne "Cody" Griffin. Goddaughter of Mary Lee White and Michael William. Best friend of Linda William; also survived by 9 grandchildren, 2 goddaughters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Macedonia Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1219 Cohen St. Marrero, LA on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Albert Mickel, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary