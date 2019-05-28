Alma Lavaune "Peggy" Mulford Dwyer passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the age of 86. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold F. "Buck" Dwyer. Loving mother of Danny Dwyer (Melissa), Vicki Bruno (Terry), Terry Dwyer (Jamie) and Debra Dwyer. Grandmother of Alicia, John Allen, Brandi, Todd, Leighanne, Justin, Brittany and eight great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Sedgie Mulford and Bertie Sumrall Bracey Mulford. Sister of the late Juanita Lee, Edith Wanzel Martin, Myrtle Nell Bordelon and Nolan Bracey. Peggy was born in Columbia, MS and met her husband while visiting her sister in Metairie. It was love at first sight, and after two weeks of courtship, Buck asked for her hand in marriage. They were inseparable and adored each other for 65 wonderful years until his death in 2015. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed, but whose memory will live in our hearts forever. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum located in Garden of Memories Cemetery. The online guestbook is available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019