Alma Loup George passed away on June 9th, 2019, at the age of 89 after a lengthy illness. She had been under the care of her loving family and compassionate caregivers. A native of New Orleans, she subsequently resided in Arabi, Metairie, and most recently Covington. Alma is preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene J. Loup Sr., son, Eugene J. Loup Jr., second husband, Clarence "Jimmy" George, parents, Gustave J. and Alma Willig Ferger, and sisters, Juanita F. Bunch and Audrey F. Meilleur. She is survived by her loving daughter, Cynthia Loup Giblin (Patrick), beloved nieces, Tina Meilleur (Robert Hand) and Peggy Meilleur Mendel (August "Benny"), as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. Alma was gifted with many talents and interests. She enjoyed sewing, music, dancing, cooking, and fishing to name a few. However, she especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. After years of caring for several family members, she resumed her career working for Gus Mayer, Nesarc, Inc., White Enterprises, and Dr. Paul M. Doty. Alma was a graduate of Redemptorist High School in New Orleans, a past parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Metairie, and a parishioner of St. Peter Church in Covington. We will miss her strength and fun-loving spirit, which she held all through her life. A Funeral Mass will be held at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13th from 6-8PM and again on Friday, June 14th from 9-11AM, with a Funeral Mass to begin on Friday, June 14th at 11AM. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com