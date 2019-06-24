Althea "Esther" Alphonso Menesses passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Louis "Glen" Carl Menesses, Sr. Survived by her children, Bonnie M. Charrier (Brian Keith), Louis Menesses, Jr. (Laurie), Glen Menesses, Danny Menesses, and Carrie Menesses Bernal. Grandmother of Catina Bergeron (Reggie), Louis J., Macie (Andrew), Evan, Alyssa, and Amber Menesses. Great-grandmother of Madison, Reggie, Kaydance, Landon, Brock and Kane. Also survived by her three brothers, Joseph "Shine" Alphonso, Jr. (Helen), Eugene "Toby" Alphonso, Sr. (Kathleen) and John "Johnny" Alphonso (the late Louise). She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marie Kelty Alphonso; her brothers, Jack, Robert, and George Alphonso; and her sisters, Betty "Monday" Melerine and Alice "Tati" Howard. She was retried from the St. Bernard School Board, where she worked in the cafeteria at St. Bernard High School. Special thanks to Cindy Howard Lemoine for being her chauffer to the doctor, when we were unable to take her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at OUR LADY OF LOURDES CHURCH, 2621 COLONIAL BLVD, in Violet, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 9:30 AM – 1:00 PM. A mass will be held in her honor at 1:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary