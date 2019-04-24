The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Alton Charles Duhe Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alton Charles Duhe Jr. Obituary
Alton Charles Duhe, Jr. passed away on April 18, 2019 at the age of 61. He is survived by his daughter Erica Duhe Hull and her husband, Robert, and his son, Justin Duhe and his wife, Michelle. He is also survived by his brothers, Buddy Duhe, Timmy Duhe (Trudy), Steven Duhe (Terrie), one grandson, Jonathan Duhe, and six nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Maria Vicknair and stepfather, Peter Vickair, and his father, A.C. Duhe, Sr. Alton was a fan of the New Orleans Saints and loved music. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at St. John Memorial Gardens in LaPlace, LA on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 AM. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019
