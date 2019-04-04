|
|
Alton Jerome Jordan passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 38. He was a native and lifelong resident of Kenner, LA. Beloved son of Grace Frazier Jordan and the late Tommie Jordan, Jr. Brother of Christine Colbert of Atlanta, GA, Demetria Lee, Tommie Jordan III, Stanley Jordan, Darryl Jordan, Fonda McKnight, Warren Jordan, Kymmra Gardner and the late Sharon Cooper. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Kenner, LA on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Interment in Providence Memorial Park Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019