Alvin 'Butch' Slack

Alvin 'Butch' Slack Obituary
Alvin "Butch" Slack passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Husband of the late Lois Slack; Father of Alvin (Angela) Lewis, Don (late Keisha) Lewis Sr. and Chekita Lewis. Step father of Cathy Lewis,; Son of the late Mart and Beulah Slack. Brother of Lois (Jessie) Harris, Gail (Thomas) Smothers and Paulette Singleton. Also survived by seven grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Home Going Celebration on Friday, May 3, 2019 beginning 11:00 a.m. at Philadelphia Ministries, 1117 Terry Parkway, Terrytown, LA, Bishop James Daniel, officiating. Church viewing from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment Resthaven Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 3, 2019
