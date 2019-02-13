Alvin "Boogie" Hebert, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. He was 74 years old. He was married to the late Elizabeth "Kay" Hebert, for 41 years. Loving father of Madeline St. Angelo, and the late Alvin Hebert, Jr. Grandfather of Nathaniel Hebert and Meghan St. Angelo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Agnes Hebert, and by his brother, Calvin Hebert. He also leaves behind many other relatives and dear friends. Boogie was a lifelong resident of St. Bernard Parish, and was a driver for Arabi Cab from 1967 to 2010. He was one of the truly lucky people in life, who loved what he did every day, and took great joy in meeting new people and forming lasting friendships over his 43 year career. In his later years, Boogie loved fishing, bowling and taking as many trips to the casino as he could. He was loved by all who knew him, and will be dearly missed. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at OUR LADY OF LOURDES CHURCH, 2621 COLONIAL BLVD., in Violet, from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM. A Memorial Mass will be held in his honor at 10:30 AM. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary