Alvin "La Lou" Joseph LeBlanc entered peacefully into heaven on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Juanita Saucier LeBlanc of 66 years. Loving father of Juana LeBlanc Troxler (Irvin) and Debora LeBlanc Labat (Kim). A proud grandfather of Erin Troxler Magouirk (Noah), Alysa Labat (Christopher Ingram), Travis Labat (Tamara); and two great grandchildren, Nicole Magouirk and Zella Labat. Son of the late Blanche Autin LeBlanc and Adonis LeBlanc. Precede in death by his Sisters and Brothers; Anna Mae Ragusa, Hazel Vicknair, Harold LeBlanc, Daniel LeBlanc and Norman LeBlanc. Also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him as well. Age 89, a native of Marrero, LA and a lifelong resident of Westwego, LA. "La Lou" served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon an honorable discharge he retired from Bunny Bread (Flowers, Inc.) serving mostly Marrero. He served his church, Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Westwego as an usher and received The Order of St. Louis Medallion from the Archdiocese of New Orleans. He was also a member of the VFW Post 6793 for many years. He enjoyed playing pool, dancing, calling bingo, football fan of West Jefferson High School and the Saints and mainly caring for his wife for many years. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Wynhoven Health Care and Notre Dame Hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult time. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expy., Marrero, LA on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment following in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum in Westwego, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Disease Research, , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary