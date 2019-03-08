Alvin "Al" Paul Louviere, age 85, died March 4, 2019. Son of the late Noah and Corine Louviere and stepson of Rita Duet Louviere. Brother of the late Newell Louviere. He is survived by his stepsister Joyce Bakies. Mr. Louviere was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Verret Louviere, who was the love of his life for 42 years. Beloved father of Julie "Doobie" Louviere and Paul Louviere; grandchildren Clyde Blanco (Tess), Aaron Blanco (Ariel), Brock Manno (Andrea), and Sarah Louviere; great-grandchildren Adrianna and Adrian Manno. Alvin was a resident of Harvey, Louisiana for the past 59 years. He served in the United States Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. In 1996, Alvin retired from Chevron Chemicals (Oronite). After retiring, he enjoyed many years of camping with his wife at Jellystone Campground. Alvin was a member of Infant Jesus of Prague Church. He was an active volunteer for many years at the St. Joseph Altar in Gretna. He also enjoyed being a member of the Harvey Golden Ages Club and the VFW. Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 West Bank Expressway in Harvey, Louisiana on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Lighthouse for the Blind, 123 State Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70118. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary