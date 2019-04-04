The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Alydia Noreen Wallace, age 68, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Alydia was a 1990 graduate of American College, and was a retired CNA. Devoted mother of Samuel (Faye) Wallace. Loving grandmother of Josephinna (Roderick Sr.) Butler, Xaviera (Todd Sr.) Winters, Alecia Brown, Samdreika Brown, and Destiny Wallace. Daughter of the late Roy Wallace Sr. and Phillis Brooks. Granddaughter of the late Alex Wallace and Sarah Wallace. Sister of Deanne Wallace and the late Roy Jr. and Gary Wallace. Niece of the late Buddy Simmons; also survived by 8 great grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Worldwide Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Worldwide Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 3613 Barataria Blvd. Marrero, LA on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment Bayhi Cemetery-Naomi, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019
