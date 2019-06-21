Amie L. Miller passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the age of 14 after a lifelong battle with congenital heart disease. Our precious Amie underwent her fourth open heart on Friday, June 14, but it was more than her body could handle. She was born on March 22, 2005 in Pekin, Illinois and later adopted to Darwin L. and Dawn L. Miller. Amie was loved from the day she was born and from the day her new foster/adoptive family saw her. Amie's challenges were large, but her personality was even larger. Amie loved to talk about poop, farts, unicorns or anything else that popped into her mind. Amie had a "trick thumb" that she liked to show off to all that she encountered. Amie loved her girl scouts, rhythmic gymnastics for special Olympics, going to breakfast with "the old ladies", was a recipient of a wonderful make a wish trip & to go on any adventure her and her parents could think up. Amie attended Faith Baptist Church in Galesburg & Countryside Christian Church in Valrico, FL. She was preceded in death by brothers, Jonathon and Jeffrey; grandfathers, Donald Hays and Robert Miller; uncle, Kyle Wehrly; and cousin, Tabby Voeltz. She is survived by her devoted parents; brothers, Christopher Miller, Timmothy Miller; and sister, Sofia Schlosser. Grandmother's Betty Miller & Barbara Hays. Her baby kitty Lola and puppy Coco. She is also survived by very special aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Amie left a mark on everyone she encountered and will be terribly missed. A celebration of life will be Saturday June 29, 2019 with services at 1:00 p.m. and sharing and fellowship until 4:00 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 1247 S. Farnham St, Galesburg, IL. Donation can be made to any of the things that provided unsurpassed joy to Amie: Give Kids the World in Kissimmee, Florida; Make A Wish; or Special Olympics. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary