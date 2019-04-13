Amielyn "Amie" Cortez Melancon gained her angel wings on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 36. She was born in Metairie, LA and was a life-long resident of Kenner, LA. Amie was a sweet and loving soul, who tried to help and fix every living thing she could - family, friends, and even animals. She was also full of life - always, smiling, laughing, and cracking jokes. Amie had such a magnetic personality, that she was always making friends. We would joke about how she seemed to have a new best-friend every week. We are also proud to say that her generosity continues through her gifts of organ donation. Amie was a proud alumnae of Archbishop Chapelle High School. She then studied dietetics and nutrition at Delgado Community College. Amie found many passions in life, often surprising us with various career ideas - dietetics, jewelry sales, health care, but most important to her was photography. She was a passionate and gifted photographer who could find the beauty in anything. Above all else, family was the most important to Amie. She was an adoring wife of 15 years to Brett A. Melancon, and the devoted mother of Aubrey and Seth Melancon. Daughter of Lynn Lyncker Cortez and Eugene P. Cortez, Sr. Daughter-in-law of Judy and Jay Melancon. Sister of Stacey Duvall (Jerry, Sr.) and Eugene P. Cortez, Jr. (Brianne). Granddaughter of Theresa Franssen and the late Leo Lyncker and Claire and Leroy "Pops" Cortez. Auntie of Jerry Jr., Ashlyn, Madison, Megan, Hunter, Cole, Zachary and Blake. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. We would like to thank all emergency personnel and medical professionals who assisted Amie, as well as the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) for helping us in sharing her gifts of life with others. Forever Our Girl. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment in All Saints Mausoleum, New Orleans. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary