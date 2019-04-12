The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Amy Adams Bastoe Obituary
Amy Adams Bastoe passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was 65 years old. Cherished wife of Jack Bastoe, Sr. Loving mother of Jack Bastoe, Jr. (Regina), Corey Bastoe (Erica), Nicholas Bastoe and Blake Bastoe. Grandmother of Alyssa and Andrew Bastoe, Devin Bergeron, Jonathan, Madison and Jaxon Bastoe, and Brielle Bastoe. Sister of Jewel, Vera, Harold, Jr., and the late Eileen. Daughter-in-law of Gloria Bastoe. Sister-in-law of Donald Bastoe. Amy was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mary Adams. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue Street, in Chalmette, on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held in her honor at 1:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019
