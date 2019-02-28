Amy Marie St. Germain peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age 89. Beloved daughter of the late Nicholas St. Germain and Bernadette Dubret St. Germain. Sister of the late Merlin Joseph St. Germain (Survived by Blanche Thomas St. Germain). Aunt of Nancy Ann St. Germain Duay (Ken), Nicholas John St. Germain (Pat) and late Gerald Patrick St. Germain. Donald Dubret (Elaine). Survived by great nieces, Michelle, Nicole and Kim and her nephew, Joey. Lifelong friend of Rosemary Pasquier and her nephews, MAJ Gerald Stephen Pasquier II and Joseph Patrick Pasquier. She will be missed by her loving friends and caregivers, Dr. Terri Ditta, Linda Ditta and Elizabeth Trento. She is also survived by her beloved canine companion, Sandy. Amy was a lifelong resident of Terrytown, worked for 25 years in the Jefferson Parish School System, having retired in 1986. She was a member of the Troubadours of Christ the King Church and she served many years on the Parish Council of Christ the King Church. She belonged to the Congregation of the Most Holy Sacrament. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Sister Servants of Mary, , St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gretna or Christ the King Catholic Church. Family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to the Doctors and Staff of Heart of Hospice in Gretna as well as the Sister Servants of Mary of New Orleans, her loving friends and neighbors, Lore Poynter and Jo Hand for their love and care given to Amy. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Christ the King Catholic Church 535 Deerfield Road, Terrytown, Louisiana on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11AM until 1PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church at 1PM. Graveside Services will be held at St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict, Louisiana 70457 on Saturday at 3:30PM. MOTHE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends my offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary