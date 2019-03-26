The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Ana Lafont
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Ana Maria "Anita" Lafont


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ana Maria "Anita" Lafont Obituary
Ana Maria (Anita) Lafont passed away on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of Col. Earl H. Lafont of New Orleans, LA. Mother of Linda Lafont, Earline Fletes, Brenda Perdomo, Annalisa Lafont and the late Anna Lorena (Lori) Schnuelle. Daughter of the late Alberto Rivas and Dominga Bolaños Rivas of Nicaragua. Sister of Alberto Rivas, Ileana Massey, and the late Alice Villa and Luis Rivas. Also preceded in death by her grandson Raúl Alberto Fletes. Survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A devout Catholic who served as Eucharistic Minister for many years at St. Robert Bellarmine in Arabi. Active member of the Nicaraguan society in the New Orleans area, helping raise money and supplies for poor people in Central America. Loved to cook Nicaraguan and Cajun cuisines and always had a place at her table for friends and neighbors. She will be greatly missed for her love and generosity of heart. In lieu of flowers, you may also consider a donation to the , 3445 N Causeway Blvd Metairie, LA 70002. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 PM. Visitation will begin at 12 PM. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2019
