Anderson (Monkey Doo) Adams was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 17, 1951. He ascended into heaven on May 2, 2019 at the age of 68. Mr. Adams was born to the late Anderson and Ora Mae Corner. He received his high school diploma from W. L. Cohen. Shortly after, he was a life guard at Lyons Center. Mr. Adams then further his career at Housing Authority of New Orleans. Mr. Adams was a New Orleans Saints fan. He attended Amazing Grace Adult Daycare, where he enjoyed spending time with his peers. His hobbies were horseshoes, chess and playing dominos. Mr. Adams is proceeded into death by his parents Anderson and Ora Mae Corner; 2 children, Terrence Adams and Antoine Martin; 3 siblings, Eric Adams, Barbara, and Wayne Corner. He leaves to cherish his memories 10 children, Sherri (Lecour) Davis, LaKeysha Pierce, Annette Robinson, Damion Wise, Lawdel Winding, James Augustine, Betty (Ronnie), Anderson, Bonita, and Shawn (Mydia) Martin; 6 siblings Sylvia, Larry, and Kenneth Corner, Karen, Dawn, and Gaylyn Adams; 42 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He will be missed by all. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend the Funeral Service at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Apostle Herbert Tate officiating. Visitation at 9:00 a.m. (until Funeral time). Interment: Holt Cemetery, City Park Ave. NOLA (Next to Delgado Community College). Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019