Anderson Archille Branch King, Sr. 92 transitioned on Saturday June 22, 2019, husband of the late Bernice Barre King, Father of Carolyn Isaac, Kenny and Janell King. Mr. Branch is also survived by a host of family and friends. Celebration service will be held on Friday June 28, 2019 at Milesville memorial church of god in Christ 129 apple St. Laplace, LA, at 10:00 am. Viewing from 8:00 am until service time. Bishop. Ronald Frank Pastor, officiating. Internment Louisiana National cemetery 303 W. Mt. Pleasant Rd. Zachary, La 70791. Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St. Garyville, LA 70051. 985-535-2516
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019