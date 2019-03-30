Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andre’ LeFriant. View Sign

Andre' LeFriant was born on April 14, 1950 and passed away at the age of 68 on March 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Annette Haydel LeFriant; brother, Jacques (Beth) LeFriant; godson, Christopher LeFriant; and stepson, Jeremy Deroche. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Diana Cotterman; parents, Henri and Charlotte LeFriant; brother, Henri LeFriant; and nephew, Marc LeFriant. Andre' was a gentle person who was known for his generosity. He was a ham radio operator (N5SAC) who helped with Orleans emergency preparedness during times of need. The family would like to thank the staff of Passages Hospice and all the sitters who faithfully attended to his needs. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 11 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church located at 1230 S. Carrollton Avenue in New Orleans. Private burial will be held at a later date.

1870 Cabanose Ave

Lutcher , LA 70071

