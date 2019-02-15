It is with great sadness that the family of André J. Castenell, Sr. announces his passing after a lifelong struggle with illness, on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the age of 66 years. André will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Donna and his children Wendy, Aimée, and André, Jr., and André's wife Ciara. André will also be fondly remembered by his foster grandchildren Cooper and Kane, by his two brothers Amadee and Aaron, his close cousins Louis, Jr., Michael, and Ronald, and his extensive family and friends. André was predeceased by his mother Gloria, his father Amadee, Sr., his aunts Helen, Lorraine, Vera, Audrey, and Marguerite, his uncle Louis, Sr., and his son, Anthony. A Memorial Service in Memory of André will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00am at Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Catholic Church at 3037 Dauphine St. in New Orleans, LA. Visitation will begin at 9:00am. Internment will be in St. Roch #2 Cemetery. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary