Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea Bailey "Annie" Rising. View Sign

Andrea "Annie" Bailey Rising entered into eternal rest on Friday February 22, 2019. She was born on November 19, 1957 in New Orleans, LA. Andrea was a retired U.S. Postal Employee, where she worked as a clerk for 30 years. She was the daughter of the late Antoine Jr. and Marie Bailey. She leaves to treasure her memory her husband Terry Rising and her daughters Sherita Collins, Conika Mathis (Jermaine Sr.), and Dernisha Collins – Brown (Marcus). Her grandchildren and Gigi Girls; Jermaine Jr., Todd Jr., Eric, Aaliyah, Andrew, Mia, Marcus, Martez, Kyla, Jasmine, Ayva, and Ahleena. She also leaves two sisters Vanessa Page and Leotha Bailey; 5 brothers Antoine III, Carl Sr., Jacob Sr., John, Thaddeus, the Late Leo Bailey; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Family and friends, pastors and officers of Greater St. John Baptist Church, Marine and Mt. Moriah Ministries, and neighboring churches are invited to attend the funeral service celebrating the life of Andrea Bailey Rising on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10:00AM at Life Center Cathedral, 2100 Ames Blvd., Marrero, LA. 70072. Rev. Dr. Harold E. Clark Sr. officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00AM. Interment will follow at Bailey Cemetery in Barataria, LA. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home. Andrea "Annie" Bailey Rising entered into eternal rest on Friday February 22, 2019. She was born on November 19, 1957 in New Orleans, LA. Andrea was a retired U.S. Postal Employee, where she worked as a clerk for 30 years. She was the daughter of the late Antoine Jr. and Marie Bailey. She leaves to treasure her memory her husband Terry Rising and her daughters Sherita Collins, Conika Mathis (Jermaine Sr.), and Dernisha Collins – Brown (Marcus). Her grandchildren and Gigi Girls; Jermaine Jr., Todd Jr., Eric, Aaliyah, Andrew, Mia, Marcus, Martez, Kyla, Jasmine, Ayva, and Ahleena. She also leaves two sisters Vanessa Page and Leotha Bailey; 5 brothers Antoine III, Carl Sr., Jacob Sr., John, Thaddeus, the Late Leo Bailey; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Family and friends, pastors and officers of Greater St. John Baptist Church, Marine and Mt. Moriah Ministries, and neighboring churches are invited to attend the funeral service celebrating the life of Andrea Bailey Rising on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10:00AM at Life Center Cathedral, 2100 Ames Blvd., Marrero, LA. 70072. Rev. Dr. Harold E. Clark Sr. officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00AM. Interment will follow at Bailey Cemetery in Barataria, LA. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home. Funeral Home Murray Henderson Funeral Home

1209 Teche St

New Orleans , LA 70114

(504) 366-4597 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close