Andrew Garrett Bush a native of New Orleans and resident of Slidell passed away Monday March 11, 2019 at the age of 58. He is a US Air Force Veteran. Religious Service Thursday March 14, 2019 at 10:00am at Resting Place Funeral Home 7840 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, La 70806 conducted by Rev Ronald Richard. Interment in Louisiana National Cemetery. He is survived by Mother Glenda Bush, Daughter Monique Bush, Son Alexander (Dianna) Bush, Three Sisters Sonia Bush, Dewanna (Edmond) Cardeva, Donna Bush, Brother Adrian (Deborah) Bush, Three Grandchildren, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Brain Trauma Foundation at BrainTrauma.org.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019