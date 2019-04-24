Andrew Louis "Luke" Lukinovich Jr. of Metairie, LA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born in New Orleans, LA. Beloved son of the late Andrew L Lukinovich Sr. and Amelia Priez Lukinovich. He was the beloved husband of the late Josie Leto Lukinovich (first marriage) and the late Carol Michel Lukinovich (second marriage). Loving father of the late Judy Giordano Arena, Andrew L. "Drew" Lukinovich III (Mayra) and David J. Lukinovich (Kim). Loving "PawPaw" to Lesley, Stephen, Joey, Josh (Natalie), Mary, Sarah, Paul, Peter, and Phillip Lukinovich. Brother to all of his late sisters - Amelita L. Cambre, Leoda L. Lapre, Mary Amelita SSND, Carmel L. Brown and Teresa L. Kernion. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Rosa Butler and all his nurses and caregivers at Peristyle Residences and Hospice Associates. A longtime resident of the Greater New Orleans area, Luke was a 1950 graduate of Holy Cross High School, served in the military during the Korean War and worked for Campbell "66" Express Trucking for 33 years. Luke was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart and St. Clement of Rome Parishes. He was a member of the Dragons Social Club. He will fondly be remembered for his love of Mardi Gras, parties, traveling, entertaining, dining and love of life. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Boulevard, New Orleans, LA on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will commence at 3:00 p.m. A private inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Woman's New Life Center in New Orleans or the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of New Orleans (CCRNO). To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary