Andrew "A.J." "Jr." Miller Jr.

Andrew "A.J." "Jr." Miller Jr. Obituary
Andrew J. (A.J. or Jr) Miller, Jr. passed away on May 15, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born and raised in New Orleans, he served in the US Army and a formal employee of Masion Blanche Dh Homes and K&B member of American Legion post 175 Ch33 and 40/8 and Cresent City Doubloon trader club. He's preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Emma J. Newman Miller, his son, Nelson J. Miller, in-law's Leo and Estelle Newman. He is survived by his three sons Andrew, III, Kelly and Scott and one daughter Tammy. He is also survived by other family members and special thanks to Passages Hospice for taking care of him. No services will be held. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 24 to May 26, 2019
