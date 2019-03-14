|
|
Angela Marie Lasavia passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 48. She was a native and resident of Metairie, LA. Beloved mother of John C. Gonzalez. Daughter of Robert and Elizabeth Lasavia. Sister of Crystal Delatte (Kenny). Also survived by 2 nieces, Brittany Holt and Arianna Delatte; nephew, Kristian Delatte; and loving companion, Victoria Barras. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019