The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 466-8577
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Lasavia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Marie Lasavia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angela Marie Lasavia Obituary
Angela Marie Lasavia passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 48. She was a native and resident of Metairie, LA. Beloved mother of John C. Gonzalez. Daughter of Robert and Elizabeth Lasavia. Sister of Crystal Delatte (Kenny). Also survived by 2 nieces, Brittany Holt and Arianna Delatte; nephew, Kristian Delatte; and loving companion, Victoria Barras. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
Download Now