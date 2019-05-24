Angele Brierre Swanson, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on May 20th, 2019 at the Christwood Retirement Community. Angele was born on April 23rd, 1914, to Paul Numa Brierre and Ida Vredenburgh Brierre. She was the youngest of twelve children. Angele was born and raised in uptown New Orleans, where she attended the Academy of the Sacred Heart. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John Allen "Jack" Swanson, Jr. She is survived by her three children, Margaret "Peggy " Rickard (Norman), John Allen "Jack" Swanson III (Holly), and Katherine "Bunnie" Emery (Robert). She is also survived by her grandchildren, LeeAnn Kerr, Sarah Ameden, Allen Swanson, Brett Emery and Christopher Emery. Additionally, she has six great grandchildren, one great, great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jack and Angele began their journey together in uptown New Orleans and started raising their family after moving to Old Metairie. Soon, they moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, where they fell in love with sailing. After a brief period of residing in Houston, Texas, retirement brought them back to Louisiana. They concluded their story together in Covington, LA, where they originally met. Travel became their next great passion, exploring various destinations such as New England and Europe. Vermont and the United Kingdom were of particular interest to them. Angele's numerous hobbies included playing bridge, gardening and reading. She had a special talent for storytelling. She delighted her family with illuminating stories of our family's past and present. She will best be remembered for the boundless love she gave to the many people who were fortunate to call her friend and family. She was a dedicated member of several organizations. She was a member the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Louisiana for 48 years, as well as being a parishioner of St. Anselm Catholic Church. She was a former member of the Tchefuncta Country Club and the Orleans Club, and resided in the Christwood Retirement Community for the past 20 years. The family is eternally grateful for the kindness and loving care provided by staff of the Christwood Retirement Community, as well as the 25 years of love and caring support provided by Gladys Brumfield. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Louisiana, P.O. Box 15875, New Orleans, LA 70175. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Wednesday, May 29th from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Services will follow in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Metairie Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the guestbook online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com