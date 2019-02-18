Angelia Marie Cusimano departed this life at the age of 76 on Friday, February 15, 2019, at her residence in Mandeville, Louisiana. Angelia was born December 06, 1942 in New Orleans, LA. She was a lifelong New Orleanian who lived on the Northshore the past 15 years. She lived much of her life in or near the French Quarter. Angelia is preceded in death by her father Joseph Cusimano, her mother Myrtle Woodson Cusimano, sister Pauline Cusimano Kitto, and beloved nephew David Kitto. She is survived by her loving cousins Darleen Woodson Fust (George, Sr.), Sharyl Woodson Schaepe (Gary), and Patricia Woodson Newman; her cousins' spouses and children will all miss her terribly, especially George Fust, Jr. with whom she had a special relationship. Ann was loved by all who knew her for her quirky personality, enthusiastic attitude about joining in all family activities, and her generosity toward all those she cared about. She was the perfect sidekick to her cousins and their escapades. She will forever be missed, but will always be our "special angel". Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine of St. Jude, 411 N Rampart St New Orleans, LA 70112, with visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will be at St. Vincent DePaul Mausoleum. 1401 Louisa Street New Orleans, LA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Ann to Hospice Compassus, 1301 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville LA 70471. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com www.ejfieldingfh.com/> Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary