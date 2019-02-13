The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Angelina Patricia Trentacosta Adams, a longtime resident of Algiers, died Monday, February 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Edmond "Rock" Adams, Jr.; her parents, Angelina Mary and Jacob Anthony Trentacosta; her sister, Louise Francis Eiermann and her grandson, Christopher David. Angelina is the beloved mother of Douglas Anthony, David Edmond (Sandra Burke), Denise Claire (Bill Schaefer), Donna Marie (Alvin Broussard) and Darrin Michael (Christine Johnson). She is also survived by her Grandchildren, Lindsay Adams, Austin Lytle (Susanna Cassidy), Douglas Adams, Jr. (Michelle Winders), Jordan Killeen, Ross Lytle, Ryan Killeen, Meghan Adams, Chase Lytle, Chandler Adams and Cameron Adams; 6 Great Grandchildren; her Sisters-in-Law, Linda Adams Ponson and Joy Adams Schmidt; her brothers-in-law, Bertney Eiermann and Bill Schmidt as well as many nieces and nephews. In the late 70's, she worked at Harry's Ace Hardware and was fondly referred to as "The Arts and Crafts Lady". Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 11AM until 1PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 1PM. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019
