The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home
20419 Hwy 36
Covington, LA 70433
985-875-1131
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelina Lupo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelina Terranova "Angie" Lupo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angelina Terranova "Angie" Lupo Obituary
Angelina "Angie" Terranova Lupo, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the age of 75, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital, in Covington, LA. She enjoyed cooking, country music, gardening, shopping, and spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Salvadore Lupo. She is survived by her two children, Kevin Lupo (Rhonda) and Debra Theobold (Chris Jr.). She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Johanna Terranova. She had four sisters, the late Ann Montz, PatriciaTerranova Ferguson, the late Rosemary Dahl, and Carolyn Veasey, as well as four grandchildren, Trey, Daniel, and Nicole Theobold and Amber Lupo. Relatives and friends are invited to the attend a Service of Christian Burial at 1 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Home, 20419 Hwy 36, Covington, LA 70433. Visitation starts at 11 AM until service time. Condolences can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Serenity Funeral Home
Download Now