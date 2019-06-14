|
|
Angelina "Angie" Terranova Lupo, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the age of 75, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital, in Covington, LA. She enjoyed cooking, country music, gardening, shopping, and spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Salvadore Lupo. She is survived by her two children, Kevin Lupo (Rhonda) and Debra Theobold (Chris Jr.). She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Johanna Terranova. She had four sisters, the late Ann Montz, PatriciaTerranova Ferguson, the late Rosemary Dahl, and Carolyn Veasey, as well as four grandchildren, Trey, Daniel, and Nicole Theobold and Amber Lupo. Relatives and friends are invited to the attend a Service of Christian Burial at 1 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Home, 20419 Hwy 36, Covington, LA 70433. Visitation starts at 11 AM until service time. Condolences can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 17, 2019