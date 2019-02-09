|
Angelina "Nina" Zara Giurintano, 95, passed away on February 7, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Zara and Theresa Serio Zara; husband of fifty years, Joseph Salvador Giurintano; siblings, Marie Z. Liberto, Cyril Zara, and Salvador Zara. She is survived by her children, Dennis A. Giurintano (Susan), Fran G. Pilie (Walter), and Joseph S. Giurintano (Maryanne); sister, Gloria Z. Parrish; grandchildren, Joseph Pilie, Lisa G. Dial (Cliff), Lauren P. Rome (Paul), Joseph P. Giurintano, Julie F. Giurintano, Pierce R. Giurintano, Daniel Raggio (Blair), Blake Raggio (Kristen), Stephen Raggio; great grandchildren, Brelynn Dial, Lily Rome, and Luke Rome; and a host of nieces and nephews. Nina was a member of the St. Clement of Rome Young Elders, Elenian Club in New Orleans, and an avid poker player for 75 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. and a graveside service will follow mass at Hope Mausoleum, 4841 Canal St., New Orleans. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
