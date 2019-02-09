The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Angelina Giurintano
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Graveside service
Following Services
Hope Mausoleum
4841 Canal St
New Orleans, LA
More Obituaries for Angelina Giurintano
Angelina Zara "Nina" Giurintano


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Angelina Zara "Nina" Giurintano Obituary
Angelina "Nina" Zara Giurintano, 95, passed away on February 7, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Zara and Theresa Serio Zara; husband of fifty years, Joseph Salvador Giurintano; siblings, Marie Z. Liberto, Cyril Zara, and Salvador Zara. She is survived by her children, Dennis A. Giurintano (Susan), Fran G. Pilie (Walter), and Joseph S. Giurintano (Maryanne); sister, Gloria Z. Parrish; grandchildren, Joseph Pilie, Lisa G. Dial (Cliff), Lauren P. Rome (Paul), Joseph P. Giurintano, Julie F. Giurintano, Pierce R. Giurintano, Daniel Raggio (Blair), Blake Raggio (Kristen), Stephen Raggio; great grandchildren, Brelynn Dial, Lily Rome, and Luke Rome; and a host of nieces and nephews. Nina was a member of the St. Clement of Rome Young Elders, Elenian Club in New Orleans, and an avid poker player for 75 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. and a graveside service will follow mass at Hope Mausoleum, 4841 Canal St., New Orleans. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019
